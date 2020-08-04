Persistence pays off for Treisha Williams

PERSISTENCE paid off for Treisha Williams in this year's Jamaica Gospel Song Competition held on Sunday evening. The virtual contest was aired live on CVM TV as well as several other social media platforms.

“I've entered a number of times before ... too many to remember now. I've always been in the semi-finals and knew that it was something to be persistent with, and I believe that now is the time. My time now,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Williams, with her entry One Dose of the Holy Ghost, topped the field of 10 finalists and walked away with the grand prize of $1 million.

“When I wrote the song, I felt it was a message for a time like this... I'm very elated. I'm happy to have won a competition like this,” she said.

A teacher for 17 years, Williams is currently employed at Montego Bay Infant School. She said she would use her win as a platform for her other passion.

“I plan to be in the studio. I've already started on one song. I definitely don't want too much time to pass and to get the ball rolling as it relates to putting out the material out there,” she said.

“I am a teacher, but at some point you you have to create a second income. And I do believe in creating financial freedom. Hence, why I would want to use this opportunity to move forward,” she continued.

This year is the second-consecutive year that the winner of Jamaica Gospel Song Competition is from the tourist capital of Montego Bay in St James. Williams said there is an abundance of talent in the western end of the island.

“I think it's our time. I think the west has the best and, you know, it takes some time for the crop to grow. It's time for the west to show the world that we have the quality performers this side,” she said.

Second place went to Anthony Malcolm ( I Need You Close), while third place went to Offneil Lamont ( Forever God), who received $150,000 and $100,000, respectively.

This year's other finalists were: Deon McDonald ( You Are Real); Sheri-Gaye Johnson ( I Worship You); Lloyd “Father” Reece ( Satan Guweh); Euphoria ( Live Today); Martanek Phipps ( Ye Who's Without Sin); Oliver Ashley ( No Bargain); and David Sutton ( Our Response)

Started in 1987, the Jamaica Gospel Song Competition has become an iconic presentation of indigenous gospel music in Jamaica. It attracts over 200 artistes, producers and writers of original gospel music each year. This competition is also seen as another avenue for the unearthing and growth of writers and vocalists through training with the best within the industry.