Peter G, Novel-T won't let love wait

Though they share connections in the music business, singers Peter G and Novel-T have never met, but they clicked on Love Won't Let us Wait , a song they did for producer Hopeton Lindo.

The single is from the Feel It rhythm compilation album, released in May by Lindo's Irie Pen Records.

Peter G wrote Love Won't Let us Wait which was initially meant to be a solo effort. But after he cut his vocals at HeavyBeat Records in Fort Lauderdale, Lindo made a suggestion.

“Hopeton asked me what I thought about turning the song into a duet and I said 'that's a good idea', then came the perfect girl for a love song, Novel-T. I added the words with soulful vocals and Novel-T coloured the song perfectly,” he said.

The Kingston-based Peter G and Lindo, a long-time South Florida resident, have known each other for many years. They previously collaborated on the song My Wish For Christmas, released last Yuletide season.

Novel-T (given name Novlette Fellows), who also lives in South Florida, was just as enthusiastic about being part of the Feel It project. For her, it was all about improvisation.

“While initially the song's cadence appeared more suited to a male voice, I decided to use an approach, which at times seemed like I was harmonising to Peter's vocals rather than singing a lead part. My goal was to find a way to make my performance fall in line with the melody Peter already recorded, using a different tone than his. I think that perspective helped to add even more colour to an excellently written song,” she said.

Born Peter Gayle, Peter G has been doing music since attending (what was then) Holy Trinity Secondary School. He has recorded for Sly and Robbie, Mikey Bennett, Penthouse Records, and Bobby Digital.

He was a finalist in the 2005 Jamaica Popular Song Competition.

Novel-T grew up in Payton Place, a community that neighbours August Town in St Andrew.

She has been recording for over 20 years and had her most successful song last year with Tough Like A Diamond.

— Howard Campbell