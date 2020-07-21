Peter Tosh's beaten son dies

THE death of reggae icon Peter Tosh's youngest son has once again plunged that family into deep sadness.

Jawara McIntosh, better known as Tosh 1, died last Friday — three years after being beaten and left unconscious by a fellow inmate while he was serving a six-month jail term in Bergen County Jail in New Jersey on a ganja charge.

Efforts to reach his sister Niambe, who is also head of the Peter Tosh estate were unsuccessful. However, curator of the Peter Tosh Museum, Kingsley Cooper noted that he had spoken with her and that the family was going through a rough time.

“I spoke with Niambe when I heard of Jawara's passing and the family was experiencing a deep sense of of loss. I like to look for the positives and, if there can be any silver lining in a situation such as this, it is the fact that the pain of his condition is no more. A young, vibrant artiste had been reduced to a semi-comatose state, one in which he was unable to help himself,” Cooper told the Jamaica Observer.

Cooper could not provide any details as to funeral arrangements and whether of not the body of Tosh 1 will be flown to Jamaica for interment.

Following the February 2017 jailhouse attack, Tosh 1 was in a coma for well over a year. He came out of the coma and was sent home where he was being cared for by his mother and sister. The 40-year-old is father to four children.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer in 2018, months after his release from hospital, Niambe revealed that the family was grateful to have him, despite the long road to recovery. At that time she noted that he was just learning to speak again and the family was grateful that he was still alive, but noted that full rehabilitation was a long way off.

Last November Niambe told the audience at the Peter Tosh Music Festival, held at the Pulse Centre in New Kingston, that her brother was still slowly making progress.

“He still has a lot of healing to do still, so I appreciate and know that Jamaica is praying hard for him. The prayers are definitely working so please continue to send out your prayers for him because he is definitely missing from the stage tonight, but I know his spirit is with us at the same time. So please, continue to pray for my father's youngest son,” she told fans of her father and his music.

Bergen County Sheriff's Office, in a statement on the incident which left Tosh 1 injured, noted: “The assault, which lasted less than 10 seconds, resulted in the serious injury of Mr McIntosh. Bergen County Sheriff's officers immediately responded to contain the disturbance and provide care to Mr McIntosh. Medical personnel, including a physician from the jail, provided medical treatment to the victim while awaiting the arrival of the Hackensack Fire Department Emergency Medical Service. Mr McIntosh was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment without delay.”