Peters on a roll

BRITISH artist Lorna May Wadsworth and Jamaican-born model/muse Tafari Hinds, who posed as Black Jesus on an artistic reinterpretation of Leonardo Da Vinci's famous painting dubbed the Last Supper, are guests on Rolling with Deiwght Peters on TVJ this Sunday.

“The fascinating story was irresistible; it was great we could get access to the two personalities behind the magic for the show,” said Peters.

The duo's collaboration made news around the world when the St Albans cathedral, one of the UK's oldest churches, commissioned the painting to be placed above its altar.

“Having exclusive personalities and angles on featured stories is always a preferred approach ensuring perennial freshness to the show themes,” Peters explained.

The show premiered on September 6.

“ Rolling with Deiwght Peters is an entertaining and exciting escape from the anxiety that prevails due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to educate, entertain and inspire,” he said.

On October 19, Peters will be awarded an Order of Distinction by the Jamaican Government for his contribution to Jamaica's fashion industry.