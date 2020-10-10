Peters on a roll
BRITISH artist Lorna May Wadsworth and Jamaican-born model/muse Tafari Hinds, who posed as Black Jesus on an artistic reinterpretation of Leonardo Da Vinci's famous painting dubbed the Last Supper, are guests on Rolling with Deiwght Peters on TVJ this Sunday.
“The fascinating story was irresistible; it was great we could get access to the two personalities behind the magic for the show,” said Peters.
The duo's collaboration made news around the world when the St Albans cathedral, one of the UK's oldest churches, commissioned the painting to be placed above its altar.
“Having exclusive personalities and angles on featured stories is always a preferred approach ensuring perennial freshness to the show themes,” Peters explained.
The show premiered on September 6.
“ Rolling with Deiwght Peters is an entertaining and exciting escape from the anxiety that prevails due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to educate, entertain and inspire,” he said.
On October 19, Peters will be awarded an Order of Distinction by the Jamaican Government for his contribution to Jamaica's fashion industry.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy