Peters rolls out with new series

Principal of Saint International model agency, Deiwght Peters takes centre stage this evening with the premiere of his latest television programme, Rolling with Deiwght Peters.

It airs at 4:00 pm on TVJ.

“ Rolling with Deiwght Peters is an entertaining and exciting escape from the anxiety that prevails due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to educate, entertain and inspire,” he said.

Jamaican-born, United States-based actors Judi Johnson and Jeffrey Anderson-Gunter will be featured in the first and second episodes, respectively. Both are cast of Arnold's Caribbean Pizza.

Anderson-Gunter has made his indelible mark in Hollywood. His most memorable role was a fight scene with American action star Steven Segal in Marked for Death. His resume also includes Naked Gun 33 1/3, and Only the Strong.

“I love comedy and most of the roles in the past have been action roles, dramatic roles, a few doctors, and stuff. I did have a series on NBC, with a similar restaurant theme. But it is a nice change from the 'shoot em up', gangster, dreadlocks, rapist kind of thing. And so, I gravitate to these kind of roles because I love to make people laugh. I make people laugh on a regular basis so I think it's necessary to humankind at this moment; anything that brings a nice chuckle or a laugh,” Anderson-Gunter told the Jamaica Observer in a previous interview.

Born on Victoria Avenue in downtown Kingston, Anderson-Gunter attended Excelsior High School. Against his father's wishes, he got involved in theatre and was coached by iconic folklorist Louise “Miss Lou” Bennett-Coverley.

“Yeah man, Miss Lou coach mi. She used to call me: 'Jeffus, yuh ready?' I entered festival with Dennis Scott's Apostrophe and I got second place. My best friend got first place in the poetry category,” he said.

Anderson-Gunter directed Basil Dawkins' plays, Bangarang and Forbidden. The latter starred Leonie Forbes and Charles Hyatt.

Johnson hails from southern Clarendon. She has an admirable resume with TV and film credits including Tyler Perry's daytime drama If Loving You is Wrong and Russ Parr's Hear No Evil, and MTV's Single Ladies.

Peters promises a culture fest with guests and topics from various cultural themes, from music, travel and tourism, sports, fashion, arts to dance, politics, health and wellness.

“This platform is not just for the established but also for the up-and-coming talent,” he declares. Peters also shares that guests will be from various professional and social backgrounds and drawn from countries such as France, Spain, Australia, Norway, Switzerland, USA, and UK giving powerful validation to the 'From Jamaica to the World' tagline for the show.

“It will be good old fun on a Sunday evening to inspire the entire family to start the week on a positively cultural high,” he added.