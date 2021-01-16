PG Million tackles the 'Fake Fully'

PG Million is banking on the success of his latest release, Fake Fully.

“The 'fake fully' is not a phrase found in the dictionary, but I came up with it. I wrote the song because of a trend, a movement I see happening in our society. Some speak out, some hold it down, but I wanted to address it. I have been a victim of betrayal, and it seems you don't find people who are loyal anymore,” he said.

The single Fake Fully was released on the Yaad Boizz label on December 12.

“People love the fake fully slang,” he said.

PG Million is also known for the single Man of God, a song which reflects his spiritual grounding.

“I am a biblical person, as a kid, I attended a Pentecostal church in Lamb's River, close to Belvedere, a church my grandfather built. So I keep up certain morals and standards, even though I am doing dancehall music,” he said.

He has performed at several small parties and events in Montego Bay, Spanish Town and Belvedere, his hometown in Westmoreland, where he has solidified a decent underground following.

“Look forward to PG Million fully out there, fully, fully, fully,” he said.

Asked about his moniker, he responded: “It is just a name to identify me to show I am unique, one of a kind, PG is an acronym for Progressive General and the 'Million' is about attaining certain goals in life, not just literally acquiring money,” the 25-year-old artiste said.

Born Davian Keifer Gray, he grew up in a small community of Belvedere in Westmoreland. He attended Kew Park Primary then Anchovy High school where he was involved in sports such as athletics. He did security jobs and other odd jobs such as delivery services and even landed a job in the island's booming BPO industry.

He taught himself how to tell epic stories through his lyrical prowess and intoxicating flows, essentially mastering his craft. His first official recording was a song called Destiny in 2018 but it wasn't released.

It wasn't until he was discovered by an A&R agent of Yaad Boiiz Records that he began to make progress.

“I am now motivated to push more with this team that has my back fully,” he said.