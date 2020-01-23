Pharaoh hopes to rule industry

PHARAOH is generating a buzz with Want Some A Yu Ting since its release earlier this month.

“I leased the riddim from an online platform and it a warm up the street. The fans dem love the momentum, the image, the vocals, the song, so right now we ah tek it to them,” said Pharaoh, whose given name is Rayon Robinson.

The song was self-produced on the Pharaoh Dynasty label.

“I see music as an expression of the soul. There is no limit to my self-expression. Energy mi a work with, especially when mi inna 'gad' mode. I want to bring back the potency back to dancehall with properly produced songs about engaging social topics, instead of the same old same old,” said the singjay.

Pharaoh experiments with several other genres including R & B, Afrobeats.

“I am the authentic dancehall Pharaoh, true reggae royalty,” he said.

The singjay grew up in Amity Hall district in St Thomas. He, however, spent time between east Kingston with his dad and Retreat in S. Thomas when his parents split. During his teenage years, he began experimenting with dancehall.

After graduating from Happy Grove High, he landed a job with John Swaby Entertainment, a production company that handles lighting and sound for live entertainment events.

He did his first song, Black Woman: Mother of Creation, in 2001 under the moniker Ice.

There are plans to release a seven-song EP this summer. He is managed by the US-based management company, Pharaoh Dynasty Entertainment.