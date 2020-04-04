Pharaoh releases new video
PHARAOH is pleased with buzz around his latest video, Want Some a Yu Ting . It was released on March 27.
“The fans like the energy in the video, the location, the girls, the lyrics, everything come together. I had a great time in Jamaica shooting the video and that sense of good vibes and fun translated into a great video,” said Pharaoh, whose real name is Rayon Robinson.
The song was officially released in March on the Pharaoh Dynasty label via all downloadable digital music platforms.
The entertainment industry has been hard hit by the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has caused cancellation of tours and events.
Pharaoh said he knows the impact is particularly hard on up-and-coming artistes.
“It's rough right now. This coronavirus must pass, we all have a choice in seeing the cup half empty or half full. I have taken the time to spend with family, write and record new songs, and learning new things. All new artistes must just push through and propel forward,” he said.
Pharaoh grew up in Amity Hall district in St Thomas, but spent time between Tel A Viv with his father and Retreat in St Thomas when his parents split.
He migrated to the US in 2014 where he began to groom himself in that 'pharaoh' image, even growing a beard and began a strenuous health and fitness regimen to ready himself for the rigours of dancehall.
