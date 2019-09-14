Pink Panther creates splash

Though he has made his name winning numerous sound system clashes, selector Pink Panther has also dabbled in music production. His latest venture is the Pot Water rhythm, released by his 5 Star Camp Productions.

Now casting himself as Di General Pink Panther, he went a different route on the Pot Water by deliberately selecting mainly unknown artistes.

“Mi trying wid some new talent 'cause di business change. A nuh like one time yuh haffi have a riddim full up a nuff star an' big artiste,” he said. “From a artiste talented people will work wid dem.”

Singer J ( Out an Wi Happy), Strykk ( Hold A Vibe) and The Celebrityy ( Round di Corner) are some of the acts and songs on the Pot Water which is Di General Pink Panther's third project as a producer. His previous efforts, 5 Star and River Water, featured high-profile artistes such as Capleton and Cocoa Tea.

He said the 5 Star got some attention in Europe but failed to shine in Jamaica. The River Water “still a gwaan” despite not producing a major hit.

Born Edward Johnson, Di General Pink Panther grew up in Seaview Gardens and Grants Pen communities with strong sound system credentials. It was there that he developed a fondness for going to dances, but his start as a selector came with Rousseau High Power, a 'soun' from Rousseau Road off Maxfield Avenue.

As Pink Panther, he established himself with the Black Cat sound system out of Christiana, Manchester, winning a string of clashes including a square-off in July against Tony Matterhorn and King Addies in New York.

After a number of years with Black Cat, he recently went solo and also plans to concentrate more on producing songs.