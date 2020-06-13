Pink Panther marches with new project

Considered by many fans to be the golden age of dancehall, the 1990s was that genre's most commercially successful period. For his latest production, the Tan A Yaad rhythm, producer Di General Pink Panther called on several artistes from that era.

The Tan A Yaad rhythm was released yesterday by his 5 Star Camp Productions. Mr Easy, Silver Cat, and Little Hero, who came to prominence during the 1990s, are some of the acts who recorded songs on the rhythm.

“Wi trying to bring back a '90's vibe...real dancehall. So, mi directly choose di artiste dem,” said Di General Pink Panther.

Naa Stray is Mr Easy's song on the Tan A Yaad, while Silver Cat contributes Mr Lockeni. Little Hero does Scam Damic.

The production is not limited to acts from the 1990's. Nesbeth, D'Angel, Noddy Virtue, Ras Calico, Peddigree, Cyco Flamz, and Toxik complete the line-up.

This is the fourth rhythm released by Di General Pink Panther (born Edward Johnson) who made his name as a sound system selector before venturing into music production. His previous projects were 5 Star, River Water, and the Pot Water.

The Pot Water was released last summer.

“It never do real big but it get a vibe. It never reach wey mi want it to reach, but yuh know wi no give up 'cause dis is what wi love,” he said.

Di General Pink Panther grew up in Seaview Gardens and Grants Pen. He first earned his stripes on the sound system circuit as a selector with Rousseau High Power from Maxfield Avenue.

As Pink Panther, he established himself with the Black Cat sound system out of Christiana, Manchester, with which he won a number of clashes.

— Howard Campbell