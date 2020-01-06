Plie for Arts looks to the youth

Plie for Arts is embarking on an initiative which will be focused on the training and development of young dancers ranging from ages 9-16.

Marisa Benain, founder/creative director of Plie for Arts, shared the development with the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“After age nine, you are a little bit more focused. Before that, you get to run around, but by that age you are able to decide 'hey, yea I like this'. Now by the time you reach age 15/16, it's time to change anything bad technical habits that you may have. If we get them by that age, then we are able to make a bigger impact on them before age 19-20,” she told Observer.

The academy is set to host dance seminars by international dancers/teachers every semester, facilitate access to dance intensives locally and internationally, and provide general information about dance programmes on offer worldwide.

According to Benain, the moves comes after realising that our dancers must meet international training standards in order to smoothly transition to the world's top schools.

“International schools like Juilliard actually take the students at 16. They are not expecting you to come in with no technical training. They are expecting now to teach you at a higher level, so that's what we are trying to prepare them for so that they can look to getting into these places,” she said.

Started in 1905, Juilliard School is a private performing arts conservatory in New York City.

To ensure the best training for students who register, the dance academy will be guided by an advisory board made of some of the best in the field. These include Orville McFarlane, Jessica Shaw, Shaneaka Gibbs, and Kareen McLean.

Other notable members of the board include: Jamaican-born David Blake, who currently plays the role of Benzai in Disney's The Lion King in London; American dance artist Terk Lewis; and Renee McDonald, who is currently resident choreographer for the Plie Collective.

“Jamaica has a lot of raw talent in terms of dance, so right now we are looking to cook it!” Benain said jokingly.

Registration has already started and the first day of assessment is to be held on January 10.