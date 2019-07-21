Plug pulled on Sumfest

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Night one of the island's premier music festival, Reggae Sumfest, ended prematurely yesterday morning as the police pulled the plug on the show at 8:25 following a hail of expletives during the performance by fast-rising deejay Jahvillani and his two sidekicks.

“The show was cut short because of the use of profanity,” a senior cop told the Jamaica Observer.

The abrupt end to the the festival left a large number of fans who braved the searing early morning sun short changed, as they were denied the opportunity to take in the highly anticipated sets of hometown idols Chronic Law and Squash of the high-riding crew 6ix. They were the two remaining acts on the show.

“The police should punish those who are in breach and not deny the youth dem the opportunity to perform,” one female patron, who came out to support the 6ix, fumed.

A male fan was equally upset. “This is unfair to both fans and the artistes,” he noted.

The Jamaica Observer has since learnt that since Jahvillani recently parted ways with Chronic Law, Squash and their 6ix outfit, there is tension between his new Wileside Guvament camp and his former team members.

The abrupt end put a damper on the otherwise strong, outstanding performances by the majority of the acts.

Veteran deejay Spragga Benz was in top flight scoring with hit after hit from his vast catalogue.

The deadlocked performer seemed to be having as much fun as the patrons as he reeled off We No Like, Step Inna Face, Funny Boy Thing, Some Boy, Things A Go On, You Body Good and it a Show, Hunting, and more.

Former dancehall rivals Beenie Man and Bounty Killer also enjoyed thrilling the audience, including entertainment minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange, with hits which they hurled at each other during their lyrically feuding days.

Chronixx, who at one point called up his father, Chronicle, a singer, to work alongside him, thrilled the audience with his positive message songs including Likes, Here Comes Trouble, Skankin Sweet, Behind Curtain and Like a Whistle .

“Free up the artistes them American Embassy,” he implored at the end of his hour-long set during which he also introduced Nigerian singer, Mr Easy, who was celebrating his birthday.

The ladies in the audience were the centre of attention once Dexta Daps took to the stage. He had them screaming even before his opening notes. His engaging set earned him the first legitimate encore of the night. Seven Eleven and No Loyal were among the songs he wowed the fairer sex with.

Speaking of women, high-riding female deejay Spice, the self-declared queen of stage, was in fine form on the Sumfest stage for another year. Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, who expressed her undying loyalty to incarcerated deejay, Vybz Kartel, which only served to up her ante and went over well with the patrons. Also representing for the women was Reggae Sumfest débutante Koffee, whose tracks include Blazing and the current banger Toast were what the audience wanted. Shauna Controlla, another first-timer, also represented for the ladies.

Giovanna and his mentor, Aidonna, also scored big. So too did Agent Sasco, Elephant Man, Montegonians Shane E and Ricky Teetz.

The curtains were expected to close early this morning on the 2019 staging of Reggae Sumfest. Among the acts expected to thrill the audience are Beres Hammond, Buju Banton, Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin, Etana, Jah9, Protoje, and Dalton Harris.