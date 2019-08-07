PM Mottley gives Crop Over nod

Christ Church , Barbados — Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley was among the thousands of spectators who gathered along the route of the Grand Kadooment Day, culmination of two months of celebrations for Crop Over 2019.

The Jamaica Observer caught up with the prime minister in Black Rock, just outside the capital Bridgetown, where she shared her thoughts on this year's carnival.

She noted that what was experienced this year was the result of the building of a product with the people of Barbados at the centre.

“It's been process. For us it's better than last year, but it can even get better. We're not stopping; we're not resting on anything; no complacency; we're just gonna keep perfecting it to ensure that people have a much better time.”

“Ultimately, a carnival works when it belongs to the people of the host country, not just the people who visit. That's why we are trying to make sure that Barbadians have the best time and have that release. At the same time if you see us appreciating it then you will want to come and be part of it,” she explained.

As part of the process of renewal and building that people-based event, Mottley shared what other countries in the region can learn for the Barbados experience

“It's all about the people. We started with cavalcades in the communities since May. You literally have to allow people to grow with the festival. Both in terms of age chronologically, as well as in terms of communities. It's not something you can create...It's not a fete. It's not even a staged carnival like others. It's a participatory event in which we literally release and become the best we can be, while allowing ourselves a little excess so that we can start fresh again,” she said.

For Prime Minister Mottley, Crop Over is more than a carnival for her people. She said that despite the fact that the sugar industry doesn't exist in the same way it did when the festival first began, that metaphorical release is still necessary.

“The last year has been a hard year for Barbadians, so I'm really grateful and hope that they will take the opportunity to release and to recommit themselves from this week to building back and staying the course,” Mottley added.