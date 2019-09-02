PM vows to protect Cockpit Country

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness chaired at special, closed-door meeting at Vale Royal in St Andrew last Thursday. The session, used to reaffirm the Government's commitment in protecting the Cockpit Country Protected Area, was attended by entertainers Bounty Killer, Queen Ifrica, and Tony Rebel.

Government Senator Matthew Samuda and Daryl Vaz, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Land, Environment, Climate Change and Investments, were also in attendance.

Holness said he understood the sensitivities surrounding the discussion on the Cockpit Country and noted the Government is in a far better position to resolve the matter.

“The Government is quite advanced in a process in deciding as to whether or not there should be any mining allowed in this area. The Government is exploring alternatives, it can be said that we are looking at alternatives. The Government is committed to protecting the area that has been declared. We are committed to protecting that area, we are in the process of physically marking the boundary on the ground and we are asking the public and persons involved in the area to support the demarcation.

“The Government is also sensitive to the hydrological issues-particularly what is happening now. So, that will feature heavily in any decision that the Government makes,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Cockpit Country is a hilly and dense area in Trelawny and St Elizabeth. In recent years, there has been much debate over whether the Government should expand mining in the region, which has the highest diversity of plants and animals anywhere on the island.

In that regard, Holness said the Government has carefully examined the area that needs to be protected and has defended it to ensure that there is no intrusion from surrounding communities.

“Some people are saying that there should be a buffer. But you would see that in the way in which we have defined it because we have taken in larger than what is the Cockpit Country, the buffer is already there. It doesn't say that if there are for example water resources in areas around it, that those can't be protected. It doesn't say that if there is a monument or an artefact or a historic site outside of the boundary that those can't be protected. So, there are still ways to protect assets that are not inside here,” he said.

According to Prime Minister Holness, economic activities that do not threaten the preservation of the Cockpit Country can still be considered. However, such activities must satisfy the regulations of the National Environmental Policy Act.

In recent weeks, Bounty Killer and Queen Ifrica have been very vocal against mining in the protected area.

Several efforts to contact the entertainers were unsuccessful.