Popcaan blasts Mavado
Popcaan had some harsh words for Mavado while speaking with New York-based radio programme Ebro In The Morning on Hot 97 earlier this week. He labelled the singjay as irrelevant and challenged him to make an album.
“Mavado is a ensies...him irrelevant, him need fi make ah album. That's my words to Mavado, I dare you to make an album, bro,” Popcaan told talkshow host Ibrahim “Ebro” Darden.
'Ensies' is a word in Jamaican dialect meaning fake or fools gold.
“A man like Mavado should be in the studio right now, like putting out some projects like motivating these youths. Wha' yuh doing bro? You just chillin' and trying to make mischief to stay around,” he said.
Mavado has not made an album since Mr Brooks… A Better Tomorrow, released in 2009.
Popcaan's latest project is his mixtape, titled Fixtape. Produced by Creep Chromatic, the set debuted on the stream-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart at number two last month.
Incidentally, the two artistes have worked together in the past. They were both featured on Snoop Dogg's Lighter's Up in 2013. Mavado was featured on Popcaan's Everything Nice remix the following year.
Their relationship soured in 2016 and the two began trading insults on record.
Popcaan said, however, he's not aversed to mending fences.
“Of course it can, but I mean it has to start from somewhere … I don't know about everybody enuh but wid me, I'm always willing to make the best move for the music and for the culture … I will put my ego aside and everything and do it for the culture,” he said.
“Well not everybody tinks like dat so ah mean I just play my part at the end of the day and always try to tell dem dat the unity within the music will bring more light to it. So if they don't want to take my advice fine, I will just do what I do.”
