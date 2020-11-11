Popcaan charts his course

POPCAAN continues to make his presence felt on the music charts. Interestingly, he has two songs which are on charts either side of the Atlantic.

In Britain, Come Over, a collaboration between Popcaan and British singer Jorja Smith, moves up from 44 to 41 in its fifth week on the United Kingdom Singles chart.

In the United States, Twist and Turn, his collaboration with Canadian rapper Drake and singer PARTYNEXTDOOR, is on multiple charts. On Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, it steps up from 44 to 38, while on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop chart it bullets from 32 to 28.

Twist and Turn is steady at number 33 on Rhythmic Songs Top 40.

On the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Popcaan's Fixtape moves up from seven to six. The set peaked at number two more than three months ago. Fixtape was prevented from nailing the number one spot by Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers. The Marley album is still on top, clocking 44 weeks.

Still on the Billboard's reggae table, Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection re-enters the chart at two, while World on Fire by Stick Figure is at three.

Greatest Hits by British reggae band UB40 inches up to four, while Stick Figure's Set in Stone is at five.

Higher Place by Skip Marley moves one notch up to seven after peaking at number two, while Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul rises to eight.

Sean Paul's Grammy-winning set, Dutty Rock, is at nine while Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution returns to the chart at 10.

On other Billboard charts, Skip Marley's Make Me Feel featuring Rick Ross and Ari Lennox backtracks from 15 to 16 on the R&B Adult Songs chart.

Legend by Bob Marley and the Wailers dips from nine to 12 on the Billboard Catalog Albums chart, while losing steam from 53 to 66 on the Top Album Sales chart. On the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart, Legend slides down from 70 to 83.

On the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart, available via subscription to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Got to Be Tough by Toots and the Maytals takes over the number one position selling an additional 165 copies. The previous week, Got to Be Tough sold 105 copies. To date, it has sold 3,478 copies in the United States.

Look for the Good by Jason Mraz has to date sold 8,857 copies. It slips from two to three selling an additional 135 copies.

Coastin by Iration moves up from six to four, while Higher Place by Skip Marley moves up to five.

New at number six is The Spirit of Standing Up by St Croix, US Virgin Islands roots-reggae band Akae Beka. Released on November 2 via Ras Elyment Records, the set has 16-tracks.

The band's lead singer Vaughn Benjamin died in November 2019. This is the group's eighth charting title.

Buju Banton's Upside Down 2020 slides down to seven while More Family Time by Ziggy Marley rises from 12 to eight.

Re-entering the chart at number nine is Life of the Planets (EP) by Lee “Scratch” Perry. The set got as far as number three in November last year.

At 11, moving up from 25, is Vent by Dexta Daps, which sold an additional 34 copies to bring its total to 351.

On the regional charts, Gramps Morgan's People like You spends its fourth week at number one on the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart.

Beres Hammond's Call to Duty clocks its second week at the top of The Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart.