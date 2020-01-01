Popcaan debuts at two, again

Popcaan makes his debut on rapper Drake's OVO Sound label with the 10-track album, Vanquish. Distributed by Warner Records Inc, the set features songs like Gimmi Love, Can't Wait, Love You and One Thing Alone.

Vanquish debuts this week at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart. It is the third time the dancehall artiste has entered in this slot following his 2014 debut album, Where We Come From and 2018's Forever.

Lee “Scratch” Perry pulls a rare double in the top 10. He holds firm at number three with former chart-topper Heavy Rain while Rainford, which peaked at number two in June, re-enters the chart at number four.

Perry is the first Jamaican to have two albums simultaneously in the top 10 since Shaggy accomplished this feat on May 24 this year. Shaggy's Wah Gwaan debuted at number two while the Grammy-winning 44/876 with Sting, was number four.

Also this week, Local Motion by Pepper is down one spot to number five. Firm at number six is the compilation album, Strictly The Best Vol 60, from VP Records.

Everyday Life, Everyday People by Slightly Stoopid went number one in the summer of 2018. It returns to the top 10 at number seven.

Ways of The World by The Movement tumbles from number two to eight, while Grammy-nominated Mass Manipulation by Steel Pulse slips from seven to nine.

VP Records' other various artistes compilation, Reggae Gold 2019, is number 10.

Over on the Reggae Digital Song Sales Chart, the 2000 hit It Wasn't Me by Shaggy featuring Ricardo “Rik Rok” Ducent, is number one. Toast by Koffee is number six.

Slow Down by Skip Marley and H.E.R. is number five, while new at number eight is My Hawaii by Hawaiian group The Green.