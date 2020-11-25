Popcaan, Koffee earn multiple MOBO nods
The Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards return after a two-year break. Last held in 2017, a virtual event is scheduled to take place on December 9. It will be streamed via YouTube and air later on BBC One.
Two-time winner Popcaan and Koffee earned two nominations each.
In the Best Reggae Act category, the nominees are Buju Banton, Koffee, Popcaan, Protoje, and Lila Iké.
Popcaan and Koffee will again compete against Burna Boy, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke, Roddy Rich, Rema, Shenseea, Summer Walker, HER, and Lil Baby in the Best International Act category.
Popcaan won the award for Best Reggae Act in 2015 and 2016.
British hip-hop artiste Nines leads the 2020 MOBO Awards nominations. The 30-year-old north-west London MC has picked up a total of five nominations.
British singer Jorja Smith's By Any Means music video is nominated in the category Video of the Year. Smith is of Jamaican parentage. She recently scored a Top 40 hit with Come Over featuring Popcaan.
British hip-hop duo Krept and Konan earned a nomination for Best Hip-Hop Act. One of the members is Karl Dominic “Konan” Wilson the son of Delroy Wilson, the late Jamaican singer.
The MOBO Awards was started in 1996 by Kanya King to celebrate the incredible talent, of black origin, making music in the United Kingdom. It honours the artistic and technical achievements of exceptional British and international talent in hip hop, grime, R&B and soul, reggae, jazz, gospel and Afrobeats.
