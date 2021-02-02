Popcaan, the job creator

MORE job opportunities are on the horizon for St Thomas, according to Popcaan, who said he is constructing a facility for his Unruly Cannabis Tea.

“We have big plans for this cannabis initiative, and we are only just getting started. A facility is being built that will be an on-the-job training ground for cannabis farmers, making them fully qualified with educated experience,” he told the Jamaica Observer through e-mail responses.

“It will be in St Thomas, of course. It's a 200-acre goldmine. This will be a tourist attraction, both indoor greenhouse and outdoor plantation. People will fly into Jamaica just to visit our farm and take pictures. It will be an entire experience to remember,” he continued.

The cannabis tea is slated to launch for retail on March 1. The initiative is a partnership between Unruly and Nassential Farm, Nassential's CEO is Dr Julius Garvey, son of the late Marcus Garvey.

Popcaan says the product will be available for the global market.

“It will be available online at The Unruly Shop for worldwide shipping and definitely Kingston, Jamaica; we will announce all locations — worldwide and locally. Currently, we are only offering wholesale purchase,” he said.

Popcaan said this is more than just a money-making venture. He hopes to sensitise his target audience about the health benefits of cannabis.

“Everyone knows I am a big advocate for ganja on the whole, and the world knows weed is my best friend. However, people forget about the real medical benefits of cannabis, and I really wanted to bring light to that and promote it in a positive light. My vision is to be able to offer cannabis in many different forms, for both smokers and non-smokers, and so I decided to start off with the tea that offers many health benefits,” he said.

Possession of up to two grams of marijuana was decriminalised in Jamaica in 2015.

The deejay noted that the product will not have any negative repercussions on drinkers.

“Our market is not just for people who endorse cannabis, but for anyone who enjoys tea and wants to support their immune system in a natural way. Unruly Tea has zero per cent THC [Tetrahydrocannabinol] in it, so it won't get you high, but the lemon peel and vitamin C will support your immune system,” he explained.

He hopes to make a positive impact with this new initiative.

“I really want to diversify my skills, expertise and knowledge in an industry that I'm naturally passionate about. I want to produce products that can contribute to people's health and wellness — physically and mentally. All while creating opportunity for my people of St Thomas and Jamaica. The journey has just begun,” Popcaan said.

Popcaan, whose given name is Andre Sutherland, came to national attention in 2010 when he teamed up with his mentor Vybz Kartel on the number one song Clarks.

His subsequent hits include Ravin, Unruly Rave, Only Man She Want (which entered the Billboard R&B Hip Hop songs chart), Party Shot and Dream.