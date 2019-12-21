Popcaan to get Unruly
POPCAAN is all set for tonight's staging of 'Unruly Fest' at Goodyear Oval in Morant Bay, St Thomas.
“We going way up tomorrow and Saturday,” he posted on Instagram on Thursday.
Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, who arrived in the island yesterday, is expected to grace the stage. Other acts on this year's line-up include: Bounty Killer, Protoje, Flyght, Chronic Law, Yanique “Curvy Diva” Barrett, Kemar Highcon, Frisco Kid, Sanchez, Richie Spice, and Agent Sasco.
There are also talks of a surprise international guest act.
Tonight's event will be the second staging.
Popcaan hosted the initial concert at Lyssons Park in the parish a year ago. It featured performances from superstar Canadian artistes Drake and Tory Lanez.
That show saw Bounty Killer, Cocoa Tea, Tanya Stephens, I Wayne, Agent Sasco, Dexta Daps, Iba Mahr, Bushman, Jah Vinci, and Dre Island in performance.
Thousands of patrons attended that staging; causing a traffic backlog leading to the locaton. Some motorists had to exit their vehicles and continue the rest of the journey on foot.
Popcaan (given name Andre Sutherland) was pleased with the success of the first staging.
“Well I feel very great, yuh nuh,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “Well, mi jus' give thanks fi what God grant mi, because mi never ungrateful because one time mi neva have nothing. And is a blessing — by looking at the stage you see it.”
