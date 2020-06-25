Porus set yields rich talent

MANCHESTER has produced several major recording artistes over the years. The list includes General Degree, Garnet Silk, Anthony Cruz, Jah Mason, Ce'Cile, Tony Rebel, Luciano and, most recently, Lila Iké.

The principals behind Sponge Music and Natural Bond Productions are on a mission to unearth more stars from the parish. Their joint production, Porus rhythm, is in tribute to that Manchester community.

“Well outside of the fact that we both met and went to school within our early years in the community of Porus, we wanted to give back and inspire the youths of the community. We had planned a show called 'Easter Fest' in that community, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continued to do charity work there by giving back to members of the community, as our focus has been on that particular area. While we were working on this project we felt that it was only right to use the opportunity to highlight Porus, and hopefully bring about unity to a place we hold so dear to our hearts,” Jerome Elvie of Natural Bond Productions told the Jamaica Observer.

Elvie and his business partner, Charles “Sponge” Alexander of Sponge Music, are producers of the Porus rhythm. Released on June 5, the project features a number of up-and-coming and established acts.

The track listing comprises: Do You Wanna Be That Guy by Beenie Man; From My Heart (Corry Dip); Problems (Dre Zee); Dem Nuh Real (Flexx); Waste Man (I-Octane); Higher (Jahmiel), Easy Fi Switch (Knaxx); Pretty Girl (Kyng Sameer); Rich Rich (Lybran); Upwards (New Kidz); and My Time (Shane E).

Alexander is originally from St James. He is from a musical background as his cousin is producer Evan “Zum” Powell of Good Good Productions. The label is best known for hits including I'm Coming (No Hesitation) by Konshens, and Fresh Cash by Mavado.

Elvie shared what the entities were bringing to the table.

“We bring authentic sounds, creativity and music with longevity. We are aware that deep down we are a part of something greater than the both of us are, a music that's larger than life, and we represent the people and a nation,” he said.

Pleased with the response to the project, thanks to Beenie Man's contribution, the producers are looking at releasing a project called Porus Final Edition.

“We have been getting so many requests from artistes to be part of the project. We recently added African artiste Buffalo and we have other overseas acts whose songs we are releasing on the Porus Final Edition,” said Alexander.

Dancehall artiste Lybran, who is featured on the Porus rhythm, is the sole act managed by both labels. However, the producers are looking at beefing up their roster.

“We are managing Lybran and there are a few more artistes who we are in discussions with. We have a lot of international artistes that are interested in our culture and our music and we are hoping to bridge that gap with a few exclusive collaborations,” Alexander added.