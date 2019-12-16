Positive lady

Up -and-coming songstress Jamila Falak is pleased with the growing popularity of her debut single, Lady .

“It's [the feedback] been beautiful; almost every morning I wake up to Instagram stories of persons singing the song. The video has been getting a lot of feedback as well,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Co-produced by Jamila Falak, Sonovic and Mikey Bennett, Lady was officially released on January 22.

Jamila Falak (given name Jamila James) started her music career in 2016 after completing her studies at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, where she studied music.

Although the music industry comes with challenges, the 26-year-old Montego Bay native manages to stay afloat by focusing on the positives.

“I don't like to necessarily think about the difficulties; I think about the positive things that have been happening. Those are the things that drive me forward. I wouldn't even say it's easy, because life in general is not easy; you just have to focus on the positives,” she said.

Jamila Falak hopes to make music a career. She looks up to vocalists such as Tessanne Chin, Esperanza Spalding and Sting, and hopes to do collaborations with Alicia Keys and H E R.

As for short-term goals, she wants to continue growing as an artiste.

“Success would be the easiest thing to say but, in five years, I see myself happy, doing what I love — which is music. I also want to make an impact on persons positively. If a person wants to give up, I want to be that voice that tells them 'you can do it',” she said.