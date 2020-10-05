Praises for Issachar Muzik

For most of this year, Lloyd Shaw has spent time revisiting the archives of Issachar Muzik, the label he started over 40 years ago in Kingston. Since March, he has led its resurgence with a steady flow of new songs.

That revival continues late this month with the release of Praise Jah, a song by veteran roots singer Fred Locks and American singer Empress Akua.

Known as Jah Lloyd, Shaw has lived in Southern California since 1980. He started his independent company in Kingston just before migration, and has produced songs by American and Jamaican acts.

Shaw and Issachar Muzik returned to the front-burner through a distribution deal with Tuff Gong International which will market Praise Him.

“All mi doing dis year is mek music an' clean up a lotta di old stuff. Wi looking to put out a lotta stuff,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

So far this year, Issachar Muzik has released Jah is Good and It's Cold Out There by Empress Akua; Kopy Kat by Kevin “Realist” Davis and On The Alert by Itimo.

The Issachar Muzik team also includes Realist's grandfather Sangie Davis, an elder of the 12 Tribes of Israel. Shaw said Davis has a consultant's role with the company.

A respected composer, Davis co-wrote Wake up And Live with Tuff Gong founder and 12 Tribes of Israel member, Bob Marley. He was part of the Tuff Gong promotions team in the 1980s and helped nurture the careers of several artistes such as Nadine Sutherland.

Davis was also critical to the success of Orthodox, the 12 Tribes of Israel music label that produced a number of outstanding acts and songs in the 1970s and 1980s.

Those artistes made a lasting impression on Shaw.

“When I join 'Israel' yuh have people like Dan Hutson and The Seers, Still Cool an' Freddie (McGregor). Mi always waah mek music like dat; clean music wid a positive message,” he recalled.

Originally from the Tower Hill area of Kingston, Shaw is a carpenter by trade. He joined '12 Tribes' in 1979 after attending one of their meetings in the community.

When he migrated to the United States, he maintained his ties to the organisation and music, recording songs and albums by several artistes including his (ex) wife, Wendy Shaw, an American singer.

Passing Through The Flames, one of her three albums for Issachar Muzik, was done with the Roots Radics Band. Inspired by the Rodney King riots that erupted in Los Angeles in 1992, it is considered the jewel in company's catalogue.

The music business has transformed considerably over the years, but Shaw's approach to recording is largely the same. He has never strayed from the 'Israel' path.

“Everything mi achieve from 1979 until now mi owe a lot to di 12 Tribes of Israel. Mi still have a love fi dem,” he said.