Pretti Kitti set to 'Tek Ova'

Pretti Kitti is taking a more hard-hitting approach to music with a rude-gal anthem Tek Ova .

“The inspiration behind Tek Ova was just me wanting to show a different side and the overall versatility of Pretti Kitti. Fans know I'm always singing mostly songs about intimacy or relationship issues so this new direction is expressing the mood I'm in right now because Pretti Kitti is definitely here to 'Tek Ova' and will be a force to reckon with,” said the singjay, whose real name is Toisan Cazley.

The song, released on the Boogie Down Records label on July 5, is available on all digital platforms.

Pretti Kitti is pleased with the early online buzz generated since its release.

“The feedback has been great so far, people have even started asking for dubs so that's a great sign and we may do a video to boost up the promotion,” said the 27-year-old.

She is developing a great chemistry with Boogie Down Records.

“This project is the first for Boogie Down Record but you guys can look out for a follow-up soon just as much as new release for other projects I'm working [on],” she said.

A graduate of Jonathan Grant High school, she decided to focus on music and in 2009, recorded her first song, Wicked Wine on the Wash Pan rhythm for Coppershot Production.

She is known for the song Suga Plum Plum, with Beenie Man in 2011.

She is confirmed to perform on 'Starz on the Rise' in Greater Portmore In November.