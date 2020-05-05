Prince guitar, McCartney Beatles lyrics come
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A guitar from Prince's prime and some legendary Beatles lyrics sketched out by Paul McCartney are among the items going up for auction at a major music artefacts sale.
Julien's Auctions announced Monday that the auction taking place June 19 and 20 in Beverly Hills and online will include a 1984 blue “cloud” guitar, custom-made for Prince that he played in his prime period just after Purple Rain.
The auctioneer calls the instrument, with the artiste's “love” symbol on the neck and gold hardware, “one of the most important guitars from the early years of Prince's career ever to come to auction”. It's projected to fetch between US$100,000 and US$200,000, the auction house said.
A purple suit, a pendant and a pair of boots from Prince will be for sale too.
A page of McCartney's handwritten lyrics, featuring cross-outs, revisions and earlier drafts of lines for the song Maxwell's Silver Hammer, from the Beatles' 1969 album Abbey Road, will also be up for auction.
The lyric sheet is expected to draw between US$200,000 and US$300,000.
The auction will also have memorabilia from Madonna, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Johnny Cash, Jim Morrison, the Rolling Stones, Queen, and David Bowie.
