Producer dreams big for females

IN a bid to have more females in the dancehall space, US-based record producer — Dream X — is set to roll out his Overload rhythm.

“I wanted a rhythm that was not upbeat to fit the tempo of the females, but couldn't come up with a suitable name so instead of wasting time I just came up with Overload,” he said.

“My belief is that we definitely need more female entertainers in our dancehall space. Traditionally, Jamaica has been dominated by males. Take, for example, the likes of the Shabba Ranks, Cobra, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Buju Banton. We have had some outstanding females like Marcia Griffiths, Judy Mowatt and of late Shenseea, Koffee and Jada Kingdom, but the male continues to rule even when we expect them to retire,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The rhythm features newcomers SSG Lyrical on Like It, which features Chenn; Chissylia on Talk 'Bout; and Noir on Exclusive. The rhythm will be out this month on the Dream X Production label.

Dream X, whose given name is Kason Murray, was born in Montego Bay, St James. He migrated to the United States at 17. The fledgling producer released the Taboo rhythm last December.