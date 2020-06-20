Producer 'stumped' by COVID-19 still optimistic

PRODUCER Linton “Fyah Stumpy” Walker said his fledgling label, Fyah Stumpy Production, has been hard hit by the effects of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The label is based in Sligoville, St Catherine.

“Mi still stress out from this COVID experience. A better it was another Gilbert strike. At least, wi get warning sey Gilbert did a come and prepare. Wi neva get no warning say COVID did a come, we jus' hear say it deh yah. Mi really caan deal with it. It mash up mi head fi real,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

'Gilbert' refers to Hurricane Gilbert which hit the island on September 12, 1988. The category five hurricane killed 45 people and caused islandwide flash flooding.

Jamaica's Government estimates the COVID-19 pandemic will have a $120-billion impact on the economy. So far, the pandemic has claimed 10 lives and more than 600 people have tested positive.

According to Walker, the three artistes signed to the eight-year-old label --- Jmovemence, Bannadon, and Topics --- were “grounded” as they could not do any shows.

“Jmovemence was booked for a show in Africa. This was his second opportunity to visit as he missed [the] first due to circumstances beyond his control. In addition, he was booked to perform on the fourth leg of Downtown Carnival, which had four of its five shows cancelled,” said Walker.

The producer said a video shoot for Jmovemence (given name Jason Ford) was slated to be done when the quarantine kicked in.

“We had contacted the videographer, the script was already done, so we definitely have to start all over. We may not even get the work done for the same price,” he said.

Walker said two radio interviews fell through due to the 17-day lockdown of St Catherine which ended May 1.

“Wi couldn't leave di parish. Di soldiers sey: 'Tan a unnu yard',” he said.

Walker is, however, optimistic things will pick up.

“Di country a open back slowly; we jus' have to keep our fingers crossed,” he added.