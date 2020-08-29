Producer Tasjay looks Outta Jamaica

Producer Tasjay Smith is confident that his latest rhythm project, Outta Jamaica , will be listed among the biggest reggae albums at the end of the year.

The set, which features 16 songs and one instrumental, was released on June 26 on his Tasjay Productions imprint.

The Outta Jamaica rhythm album has also received rave reviews.

“I'm very pleased with the response that the album is receiving. It's getting support from DJs in various parts of the world, including Jamaica and other parts of the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Canada, the UK and the US,” said Smith.

The album features songs from artistes such as Luciano, Anthony B, Little Hero, Rad Dixon, Teacha Dee, Desi Ranks, Patcha Blacks, Tony Anthony, Horace Martin, Vonnii, Jah Torch, Kimmy Gold, Faverit, Bylton, Sancho, Reflexion and Amir.

The Outta Jamaica rhythm is a remake of the rhythm on which Dennis Brown recorded his 1981 hit titled Have You Ever Been In Love.

“Growing up I listened to a lot of Dennis Brown songs because my dad is a big Dennis brown fan. I fell in love with his music too. Have you Ever Been in Love is one of my favourite songs, and I've always wanted to remake the rhythm. So I reached out to Sly and Robbie and they created a new version of the rhythm for me,” Smith said.

He added, “I am very grateful to all persons who made this project possible, including my engineer Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger. He played a big role in getting some of the artistes to voice on the rhythm. He also recorded and mixed some of the songs.”

All the songs on the Outta Jamaica rhythm album are available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and all other leading digital music platforms.