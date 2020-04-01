Producer TuFinga pushes positivity

With his latest project Island Sonic , dancehall producer TuFinga is looking to change the negative narrative that usually surrounds the music.

The 13-track compilation album is slated for release on April 17, on the producer's Deadline Records imprint.

“ Island Sonic is a compilation of dancehall songs with positive uplifting lyrics. The whole aim of this is to show the world that dancehall is more than just drugs, guns, and how much girls can one get. My aim is to shift the usual perspective from which people usually see the culture, and help them to see the positive aspects of dancehall. The jobs it creates, the hardships which it helps us to endure and the voice that it gives to the voiceless,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The set has established acts including Masicka, Teejay, Chronic Law as well as up-and-coming artistes Dane Ray, Jaziii, and Kosha Di Sojah.

The Deadline Records principal (given name Jermain Parchment) began his music journey nine years while enrolled at the University of the West Indies. At the time, he studied marketing and event planning, with a view to promote the music of then fledgling act Masicka.

In 2012, he shifted gear and had a desire to learn the rudiments of music producing. He sought mentors including Robert Livingston, Mikey Bennett, and Kabiar Bonner.

Two years later, his efforts bore fruit with Demarco's Rise To The Top on the New Day rhythm. In 2015, he released Island Life rhythm which included Hot Gal Magnet (Kosha), One Life (Masicka), Firm Pon Me Feet (Mavado), and All About You (Sanity).

“For me, this is a life long mission, so you can expect more projects on the path of upliftment. I want to help bring forth the understanding that the music is a reflection of the environment, that when Etana song about Wrong Address that this type of discrimination happens every day. Yet, despite all that, Masicka could find the inspiration to write a gem like Stay Strong,” TuFinga added.