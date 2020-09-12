Professor Jevy stays away from debate

Canada - based deejay Professor Jevy is creating a buzz with the recently released dancehall collaboration No Debate, featuring Munga Honorable.

No Debate was released on August 20 on the Lock Di Globe Records label.

“I just want to thank Father God first and foremost. Big up Lock Di Globe Records, the feedback has been tremendous, especially from the mixtape selectors. And I am working on other projects, so you can look out for great things coming from me, cause the work just start now,” said Professor Jevy, whose given name is Jevon James-Adams.

An accompanying video is in the works.

Born in Toronto to Jamaican parents, Professor Jevy attended school in the Cayman Islands where he grew up and learned another culture and style of music.

“I was exposed to the culture of dancehall and reggae at the age of 10 and loved it since. I came to Jamaica to stay connected with my roots and even attended school at Munroe College for third form,” he said.

At 19, he released his first song, One Night, with Smokendo Records and his confidence began to grow. He began to fine-tune his sound.

“I am an independent artiste, who enjoys the challenges of reaching to the top. This No Debate song is the first major step towards establishing my brand and name in dancehall,” he said.