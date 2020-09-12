Professor Jevy stays away from debate
Canada - based deejay Professor Jevy is creating a buzz with the recently released dancehall collaboration No Debate, featuring Munga Honorable.
No Debate was released on August 20 on the Lock Di Globe Records label.
“I just want to thank Father God first and foremost. Big up Lock Di Globe Records, the feedback has been tremendous, especially from the mixtape selectors. And I am working on other projects, so you can look out for great things coming from me, cause the work just start now,” said Professor Jevy, whose given name is Jevon James-Adams.
An accompanying video is in the works.
Born in Toronto to Jamaican parents, Professor Jevy attended school in the Cayman Islands where he grew up and learned another culture and style of music.
“I was exposed to the culture of dancehall and reggae at the age of 10 and loved it since. I came to Jamaica to stay connected with my roots and even attended school at Munroe College for third form,” he said.
At 19, he released his first song, One Night, with Smokendo Records and his confidence began to grow. He began to fine-tune his sound.
“I am an independent artiste, who enjoys the challenges of reaching to the top. This No Debate song is the first major step towards establishing my brand and name in dancehall,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy