Projexx signs to Warner Records

EMERGING dancehall singjay Projexx has joined the big leagues. He was recently added to the roster of American label Warner Records. He is the third Jamaican to have been affiliated with the label, founded in 1958 and owned by Warner Music Group.

“It's just a blessing to be a part of the Warner family. They heard some of my work and reached out to my management, and took it from there,” Projexx, 21, told the Jamaica Observer.

Popcaan is signed to Warner Records through a deal with OVO Sound. In the 1990s, singer Mr Easy was signed to Warner Records affiliate Qwest Records.

Among the major acts signed to Warner through the years are Madonna, Prince, Cher, Dua Lipa, Tevin Campbell, Bette Midler, Ed Sheeran, PartyNextDoor, and rock group Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Projexx, who has more than 20,000 followers on social media, said he is not the “run of the mill” dancehall act.

“In music I bring fresh sounds, like sonically speaking. I have a lot of musical styles so I'm basically a melting pot of musical genres,” he said.

The singjay has musical pedigree. He is the son of music producer Lloyd “John John” James and grandson of Lloyd “King Jammy” James, arguably one of dancehall's most influential producers. His uncles, Trevor “Baby G” James and Jammy “Jam 2” James, are also music producers.

“I wouldn't say that having Jammys as my grandfather hasn't helped me in terms of getting recording opportunities or making inroads musically. But majority of the people that I have done work with are not aware of my musical heritage until long after,” he said.

He is featured on Nigerian Afrobeats singer/songwriter WizKid's album Made in Lagos, released by RCA Records on October 30. He is featured on the single True Love with Tay Iwar.

He shared how the collaboration with WizKid came about.

“Afrobeats music producer Juls, who is from London, linked me on Instagram and said he liked my work. He sent me some beats and I sent him some songs. WizKid had an album working on at the same time and he heard one of the songs and said he liked it. He took it and did his verse and that's how it happened. We have kept the link since then,” said Projexx.

“I've been listening to WizKid from way back. He was one of the first artistes to introduce me to Afrobeats. The second song I released was actually a remix of a song he did called Closer featuring Drake,” said Projexx.

The singjay said being featured on WizKid's album will open new doors for him.

“I hope to accomplish more ears to my work and gain new fans. Hopefully, there will be more artistes to collaborate with,” he said.

Projexx said he is currently working on an EP and a mixtape.

“My mixtape is coming out soon and it's just a vibe, showing people what I can do. I'm showing my versatility on some hip hop beats,” he said.

Projexx said he began taking music seriously while in third form at Jamaica College. His first song, Sighting, was done while he was still in high school.

His current single, Feel Right, is produced by Silent Addy and is gaining traction in music circles.

His other songs include Rise Man a Rise for producer Markus Myrie, Miami (Troublemekka), Vivid and Make a Way (featuring Quada).