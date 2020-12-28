Promoters give love on Xmas day
Event promoters Romaine “Luigi” Brown, Jywanza Hall, and Dino Derell made Christmas Day a little special for the less fortunate in downtown Kingston.
Brown — through his Luigi Society music label — and Hand in Hand Foundation (operated by Hall and Derell) donated boxes of food, masks, toiletries, beverages, and tin food to more than 2,000 people in the city's capital.
Brown explained the reason behind the initiative.
“It's something we always wanted to do and now with the global pandemic, we thought it was mandatory at this particular time. The CEO of Hand in Hand Foundation is Jywanza Hall and his business associate Dino Derell, who are also business partners of mine, and they extended the invitation to partner for the venture. We realised that with the partnership we could reach to more people,” Brown told the Jamaica Observer.
Brown, Hall, and Derell are promoters of Daybreak and Allure party series.
Brown has promoted other events, including Cross Di Wataz, Image, and Hennessey V. A music producer, he recently released the Sikario rhythm which features songs from established and up-and-coming acts, including Chronic Law, Munga Honorable, Teejay, Popcaan, Dane Ray, Press Kay, and Natural Flamez.
The Hand in Hand Foundation was founded in 2009 and has been giving back to the less fortunate on Christmas Day since. However, this is the first time that Brown and his other business associates, including Ewan Campbell, Craig McLean, Damon Gayle, Dwaine McFarlane, Gerald Russell, Mike Marsh, and Hilltop Records have come on board.
Brown said the initiative would become a regular one.
“It will definitely be a yearly initiative, as it was already and may even be done twice per year now with this partnership.”
Residents of downtown Kingston as well as relief centres on Church, Hanover, and Gold streets were beneficiaries this year.
“The meals were prepared by a contracted chef, Woldle Maskel, in Old Harbour. They were then packaged and dispatched by our team,” Brown explained.
According to Brown, the initiative would not have been possible without the kind support of a number of companies and individuals.
“A number of persons supported this initiative. We take this opportunity to thank everyone who contributed in any way, shape or form. Thanks to GraceKennedy, Wisynco, staff from the National Housing Trust, and the Jamaica Mental Health Advocacy Network,” Brown added.
