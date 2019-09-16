Promoters still awaiting word

KINGSTON'S Mayor Delroy Williams and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang met last Friday with event promoters who aired their concerns about restricted times for parties.

The meeting was held at the security minster's New Kingston office.

While no definitive decision was taken, popular selector/promoter Marlon “Boom Boom” Wizard remains optimistic something good will come of it.

“Basically, dem jus' tek down wi name an' di name of wi events, an' seh dem will get back to wi Wednesday. Di minister (Dr Chang) listen to weh wi have fi seh an' seh him wi see what him can do. Him know waah gwaan an' di events dat are held in commercial areas dat should be no problem like Uptown Mondays in Constant Spring, Weddy Weddy Wednesday an' Boasty Tuesday. So dem a guh look an' see,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Boom Boom, promoter of Boom Sundays in Grants Pen, commended promoter Romeich Major for delivering a “great speech” on behalf of his colleagues.

“Romeich mek mi laugh still. Him do a great job. Him talk fi all a wi, so dat dem could hear our side an' I believe things a guh change,” he said.

In addition to Major (of party series Waterworl and Ratingz), other promoters at the meeting were Gyete Ghartey and Omar Perrin (Yesterday and Mello Vibes); Sean Parkinson, promoter of Hardwine; and members of Supreme Team Limited (Sandz).

This is the third meeting in recent times between promoters, police and government ministers. Two Thursdays ago, an initial meeting was convened by Assistant Commissioner of Police Kevin Blake while Entertainment and Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange met with them last Monday.

Currently, lawmen enforcing the Noise Abatement Act are pulling the plug on parties at midnight on weekdays and 2:00 am on weekends.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared that he understood the concerns of party promoters and entertainers with the time restrictions, but believes society must find an amicable solution that maintains order.

“We hear the cries of the entertainment community. We hear the cries of the dancehall community, we hear the cries of the artistes, the entertainers, the sound system operators; we hear. But, as the society evolves, as the society grows and develops, we must find a consensus on order; order is the basis on which everyone can grow and not just grow, but thrive,” he said at the ceremony proposing the renaming of Gordon Town Square in St Andrew to Miss Lou Square.

Promoters intensified their call for change three Saturdays ago after retro party, Footloose, was ended prematurely. Police halted the event at 2:00 am, though promoter Tyrone Dixon said his permit reflected a 4:00 am lock-off.