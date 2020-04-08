Propa Fade on the beat
DESPITE the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Propa Fade remains steadfast in the promotion of his single Top Choppa .
The deejay, who hails from Cassia Park in Kingston, said while he is saddened by the global devastation from COVID-19; he will, however, continue pressing on in his chosen profession.
“I'm sympathetic to all the countries that have been affected by this dreaded disease, and I hope the scientists will find a cure for it very soon. In the meantime, I've got to keep on pushing my career,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Propa Fade said he has made some changes in his promotion strategy.
“Now that the disease in Jamaica and outdoor activities have been drastically curtailed, I'm focusing more on online promotions along with all the other traditional means of promotion,” he said.
Produced by Hemton Music, Top Choppa was released in December.
“My song is one of the hottest dancehall songs out there right now. It's getting a lot of airplay, and it's also getting a lot of hits on YouTube,” he said.
Propa Fade (given name Nikolai Dimitri Davis) was born and raised in Kingston. He's a graduate of Wolmer's Boys' School.
He launched his recording career in 2011 with Out and Clean on the Young Vibez imprint.
