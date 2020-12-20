Protect our children

This is the seventh in a 10-part series by the Jamaica Observer highlighting the murals which form an installation of public art on Water Lane in downtown Kingston. The initiative is part of the 'Paint the City' project being curated by local arts advocacy group Kingston Creative.

ZOHRIA Allen is a painter and art educator who strongly believes that art should more than beautify, it should also seek to create change. Therefore when the chance came to be part of the Water Lane mural project Allen grasped the opportunity which, for her, was in alignment with her core values and beliefs.

“I can't even recall when or how I became involved with Kingston Creative. I believe I have been with them from inception, the early days of the artwalk, and have even done exhibitions with them so I know exactly what they are about and support it fully. The people of downtown Kingston contribute to the richest part of our history. The streets and the people tell our story and so a project like this is so important. It gives these people a sense of belonging. Seeing themselves depicted in these murals gives them a sense of relevance,” she shared.

Allen's mural which remains untitled, is intended to be a voice of the nation's children, a cry for help.

“In reflecting on the design for the mural I was forced to think of my experience as an educator and some of the stories shared by parents in PTA meetings – and they related the trauma of loss in inner-city communities due to gun violence, as well as not being able to provide for the basic needs of their children. I wanted to highlight these stories as well as the broader social and psychological impact of this on our children.

“At the centre of the mural are four children whose gaze and facial expressions are a mix of melancholy and happy. I used organic shapes and bright colours to represent the possibility of growth and mobility through education and economic activity. This is the main thing I want people to pull from viewing the mural. See it as that voice for children and [that] they have the right to protection and well-being,” Allen shared with the Jamaica Observer.

The mural took four days to produce once Allen had her design firmly in hand and her 'canvas' was prepared – scraped, cleaned, primed and painted. With her two assistants – Shasha Porter, a fellow graduate of Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, and Patrick Bryan, a member of the community participating via Kingston Creative – she set about bringing her vision to life.

“It was a smooth process once we got on site, and having good help made it even easier. I had done about three murals before so the experience helped. It was also great having people just walking by and commenting on the work, asking questions, or just being intrigued by what was taking place. It showed how impactful the mural can be.”

“I have chosen to leave it untitled; I think the work speaks for itself. But also, I want it to spark conversation and for the public to come up with their own story and not be influenced by...the title given by the artist,” said Allen.

Currently a member of staff at deCarteret College in Manchester, Allen teaches visual arts and digital media to lower and upper sixth- form students. However, as a painter, her works focus on issues of colonialism, oppression, racism and other social ills.

“My work is an echo of the past and its effect on present-day society,” she noted.