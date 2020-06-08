Protesters, soldiers go Electric

FOR the past two weeks, several states in the United States (US) have seen violent protests over the brutal killing of George Floyd by the police. However, some protesters in Atlanta, Georgia, seemed to have cooled off on Friday, as they and members of the US National Guard were caught on camera dancing to Marcia Griffith's Electric Boogie .

“I saw the video and I didn't really put any thought into it. I've seen people dancing to it on many other occasions; even in Chicago when [Barack] Obama was giving his victory speech. It's one of those songs that fits well in all circumstances. It's happy, everybody knows the dance; nobody has to be guessing what to do next and it just unites people,” Griffiths told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The 15-second clip was uploaded to Instagram and Twitter.

Electric Boogie was written and produced by Bunny Wailer (given name Neville Livingston) in 1982. Wailer is a founding member of The Wailers which included Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.

Griffiths, dubbed the Queen of Reggae, said she has known Wailer most of her life and recalled how the song came about.

“I had a riddim box and fell in love with a particular song on it and it triggered something…Bunny got the riddim box and went to Portland where he recorded a song with a beat off of it. After he returned, he called in Sly and Robbie and we all met up and I voiced it [ Electric Boogie]…everything was just so spontaneous and easy going,” she said.

Griffiths performed the track for the first time at the 1982 staging of Youth Consciousness at the National Stadium in Kingston. She said by Christmas of that year, it had gone number one on various charts.

She said Electric Boogie forms part of repertoire for all occasions.

“I can't come off the stage without singing it. People always want to hear it,” said the veteran reggae singer.

She said the light-heartedness of Electric Boogie has made it popular for more than three decades.

“It's about positive vibration, love and happiness. Once you hear it, it hits you. I heard Oprah [Winfrey] say that one time she went out with her friend [Gayle King] to a party and nothing was happening so she went to the disk jockey and told him to put on the song and the party just took off. When Bunny first wrote the song he said, 'If you record this song 10 years from now, it would still be a hit', and his words came to pass. This song and dance have outlived every other one of its kind,” said Griffiths.

Griffiths was part of the I-Three, Bob Marley's harmony trio, which included Rita Marley and Judy Mowatt. As a solo act, she is known for tracks including Young, Gifted and Black featuring Bob Andy, All My Life, and Is This Love.