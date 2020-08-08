Protoje's like ROYALTY

Like Royalty is the latest single from Grammy-nominated singjay Protoje. The song, which will be part of his forthcoming album In Search of Lost Time, features Popcaan.

Like Royalty is scheduled for worldwide release on August 28 via In.Digg.Nation Collective/Six Course/RCA Records. It has been, however, made available by pre-order since Thursday.

“The song is about letting my people know that, as long as I'm healthy and strong, they have nothing to worry about,” said Protoje.

“Popcaan was the only person I would have featured on this song — it was him or nobody. I knew his voice would be the perfect compliment, and I think he is a great songwriter and storyteller, so it was awesome to hear him tell his story about where he came from,” he continued.

Popcaan was equally elated to be part of the project.

“Mi always a represent for the ghetto youths and want them to strive in life, so this is just one of them song weh push that message. Nuff struggles wi go through but wi make it out, and wi a live like royalty,” he said.

Like Royalty is produced by Ziah and Phillip “Winta” James. An accompanying video, directed by Storm Saulter, was released on Thursday.

Another single from the set, Same So, was released on July 16.

In Search of Lost Time will be the maiden project for the artiste since his record deal with RCA Records, inked earlier this year. The deal also draws on his In.Digg.Nation Collective label mates Sevana and Lila Iké. The deal will see the release of projects by all three artistes through a multi-album venture. Lila Iké's début EP The ExPerience was released on May 15, while Sevana's EP, Be Somebody, was released on July 30.

In Search of Lost Time will be Protoje's fifth album. It follows The Seven Year Itch in 2011, The 8 Year Affair in 2013, 2015's Ancient Future, and the Grammy-nominated A Matter of Time, which was released in 2018.