Proud of Bunny's Trench Town roots

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) has joined the list of those paying tribute to late icon Bunny Wailer.

The party's President and Opposition Leader Mark Golding shared his thoughts on the man and his music.

“It is with deep sadness that we have learnt of the passing of the Hon Neville O'Riley Livingston, OM, known to the world as Bunny Wailer. Bunny grew up in Trench Town, South St Andrew, the constituency I represent, so his passing truly hits home,” he said.

Golding said, “Bunny Wailer will live on as a cultural legend and icon. He was a founding member of The Wailers, which has been the most influential contributor to the development of Jamaican popular music and, by extension, Brand Jamaica. We are proud that Jah B hailed from Trench Town in South St Andrew.”

“On behalf of the People's National Party, and from a grateful nation, we offer condolence to his family and friends. As we close out the celebration of Reggae Month 2021, we must now show recognition and appreciation for his immense contribution to our culture and our nation,” Golding concluded.

— Mark Golding, leader of Opposition and PNP president