Public to determine TWO JARIA HONOREES

As is customary, public participation is being sought for two categories as the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) prepares to hand out its honour awards.

While the lion's share of the awardees have been selected by the association's awards committee, the categories of Song of the Year and Breakthrough Artiste of the Year will be determined by a public vote. JaRIA has revealed its nominees for these two popular awards which will be handed out at their awards ceremony to be held on February 28, the signature event to close out Reggae Month.

The association noted that the Song of the Year award is given to a Jamaican song that has attained critical and commercial acclaim locally and internationally during the period from January 1 to December 31, of the year prior to the award, therefore the song to be awarded this year must have been in rotation for the 2020 calendar year. The song cannot contain any profanity, discriminatory or derogatory lyrics, JaRIA added.

The nominees for this year Lockdown by Koffee; Loco Remix by Agent Sasco featuring Bounty Killer and Kabaka Pyramid; Tarrus Riley's Lighter featuring Shenseea; Like Royalty by Protoje featuring Popcaan; and Chronixx's Cool As The Breeze.

The Breakthrough Artiste of the Year award is given to an emerging artiste in recognition of their progress in the industry during the previous year. The year under consideration in this case is January 1 to December 31, 2020. Considerations in determining nominees include the artiste's impact as gauged by growth of fan base, critical acclaim, extent of touring internationally, and increased recognition of catalogue.

The young acts up for Breakthrough Artiste of the Year are Shaneil Muir, Ras - I, Blvk H3ro, Jaz Elise, and Khalia.

Voting closes at midnight on Monday, February 15. Past winners of the breakthrough artiste of the year award include Chronixx, Kabaka Pyramid, Koffee and Mortimer, while Song of the Year includes Mortimer's Lightning, Koffee's Toast and Iba Mahr's Diamon Sox.

Given the COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 event is physically closed to the public but the awardees will be acknowledged in a glamorous, star-studded gala event using the essential elements of a concert format with performances interspersed between formal awards presentations.

The awards event will be streamed live on JaRIA's Instagram and Facebook pages as well as all the Reggae Month social media platforms. This and all JaRIA's signature events are sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and partners — the Jamaica Tourist Board, Tourism Enhancement Fund, Creative Product and Training Centre (CPTC) and the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund with further support from international media partners Reggaeville, Reggae Festival Guide, Surf a Reggae and Riddim Agency.