Pure MF Sugar teams with Munga

New York-born rapper Pure MF Sugar is on the verge of a major breakthrough with her latest single, Bonnie and Klyde. It features Munga Honorable.

Released in August, the song is on the King and Queen Production and Lock Di Globe Records labels.

“The response has been incredible so far, the online promotion reached over 100,000 people. The song is also on at least six major mixtapes, so it's a great look,” said the artiste.

She grew up in New York, and is a certified barber and beauty specialist. In 2014, she assumed the moniker Pure MF Sugar and performed under that name. She decided to try rapping for the first time in 2017 when she recorded her first song at I7/SLR Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

After her mother's death in 2016, she began writing songs as therapy and that culminated with an album, Spliff T.A.L.E.S, recorded in Trap Hazard and Lock Di Globe studios.

“My life went horribly wrong at that time. I had issues with mom's family, spouse, college, everything. I recorded seven songs in a week, from scratch writing them, with my youngest child in 2017-18. It was tough, I was going through hardship with my spouse. I didn't want to be a doormat for everyone; people always wanted stuff from me, so I put it all out there,” she said.

The album was finally released in 2019 after she remastered and rerecorded the tracks in Jamaica. Some of the tracks include ATOS, DSB (Dead Sound Bwoy), Jah Blessings and Sugar Effect.

She is not Jamaican but has Jamaican roots.

“My fourth generation roots run deep,” she said.

She has also recently released Broke Foot Jig and EME Notes.