Quada gets Jan 12 court date

Dancehall artiste Quada was given January 12 mention date for his case when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree yesterday. The matter was rescheduled as a document in relation to his charge of arson was outstanding.

The deejay's attorney-at-law Bianca Samuels confirmed the developments.

“The matter was scheduled for committal hearing today (yesterday). It [the postponement] came as a surprise, given that we were told everything was ready, so the matter will be further delayed. The matter is on the mention list for the document to be produced and disclosed to us,” she told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“It is very difficult on the client. He is anxious to just prove his innocence. He is anxious to have the matter proceed. He is frustrated that the process is taking so long, especially when we were told the matter was making some headway today,” she continued.

Quada, given name Shacquelle Clarke, was arrested and charged for murder and arson on January 15. He was granted bail in the sum of $500,000 on January 17. He is charged with the murder of Miguel Williams, 30, in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew, on April 17, 2019.

According to reports, an angry mob forced its way into Williams's house, beat him, placed tyres around his body and lit him inside the building. He was burnt beyond recognition.

Williams' murder is believed to be in relation to the murder of eight-year-old Shantae Skyers, a student of Red Hills Primary School.

Skyers had gone missing in April 2019; days after her body was found in Sterling Castle Heights. The deejay is the second person to be charged in connection with Williams' killing.

In December 2019, 30-year-old Andrew Breakcliffe, otherwise called Grinch, of a Sterling Castle Heights address, was also charged with murder and arson.

Quada — who hails from Bull Bay in Portland — is known for songs, including Celebration, Hail, and More Money More Life.