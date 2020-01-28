Quada gets March 5 court date

Dancehall deejay Quada was given a March 5 mention date when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, yesterday.

Quada (given name Shacquelle Clarke) had been arrested and charged for murder and arson.

“The post-mortem is still outstanding and the statements are ready for disclosure,” high-profile attorney-at-law Bert Samuels told the Jamaica Observer.

The 23-year-old is charged with the murder of Miguel Williams, 30, in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew, on April 17, 2019. According to reports, an angry mob forced its way into Williams' house, beat him, placed tyres around his body, and lit him inside the building. He was burnt beyond recognition.

Williams' murder is believed to be in relation to the murder of eight-year-old Shantae Skyers, a student of Red Hills Primary School. Skyers had gone missing in April 2019; days after, her body was found in Sterling Castle Heights.

The deejay is the second person to be charged in connection with Williams' killing. In December 2019, 30-year-old Andrew Breakcliffe, otherwise called Grinch of a Sterling Castle Heights address, was also charged with murder and arson.

Quada hails from Bull Bay in Portland and is a member of the Unruly Camp, headed by dancehall artiste Popcaan. He was one of several performing on Unruly Fest held at Good Year Oval in St Thomas in December 2019. His songs include More Money More Life, Celebration, and Hail.