Queen Kamarla's labour of love

Reggae singjay Queen Kamarla is happy with the response to Talk About Love featuring Jigsy King.

The song was self-produced on her Catalyst Entertainment Group imprint and released June 5.

“I'm pleased with the response that my new single is receiving it's getting a lot of support from DJs all over the world. I'm also getting a lot of positive messages about it from my fans on social media,” said Queen Kamarla.

The singjay said she wants to make a positive impact with her music.

“I want my music to have a positive effect on everyone who hears it. I am making music for the upliftment of the people, that's my mission. That's why all my songs carry a positive message,” she said.

Queen Kamarla has several new projects in the pipeline.

“I'm currently working some new projects including the remix of my single titled Know Your Purpose. I believe that this song has a lot of potential that's why I have decided to remix it. I'm going to release the remix on the 20th of July,” she said.

Queen Kamarla was born Kamarla Pitter, she grew up in Trench Town, Kingston. She is a past student of Charlie Smith High School.

Queen Kamarla launched recording career in 2011 with the release of a single titled Too Young Fi Me on the Catalyst Entertainment Group label.