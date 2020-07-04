QueenStun joins convo

Female singjay duo QueenStun has been gaining traction with the single Convo Remix, inspired by Govana's HAMANTS Remix .

The track was released four months ago on Lee Milla Production.

“When we released a remix to Govana's HAMANTS Convo online, we got a lot of praises from our fan base. People immediately started to take notice of how truly talented we are and everyone endorsed what we were doing and said they wanted to hear new songs, so we just ah do it,” Rage told the Jamaica Observer.

Rage, whose real name is Cerine Gordon, always had a natural knack for music, but it was after the death of her brother, she realised how truly therapeutic music was ̶ channeling her inner emotions into music as the vehicle through which she was able to express her pain.

Rage's partner, Shavrine, on the other hand, got her first introduction to music through church and through actively joining the school choir. Then a chance meeting at Lee Milla's studio where they made first contact and developed a friendship.

“People love our attitude, and how we compose our songs, and how we compliment each other. I sing, she deejays, so it comes together to make great music. I feel like people like us, and the feedback on our newest song Hush shows that both females and males love our music,” said Shavrine, the artiste whose real name is Shavrine Wilson.

The duo got rave reviews for their performance at Wet N Wild in Ocho Rios in December last year. Currently under the management of Lee Milla Productions and Foreigners Invasion Entertainment and Recording Limited, Queenstun's aim is to make an indelible mark in the dancehall industry.

They have launched an online dance contest for routines to their song, Hush, produced by Lee Milla Productions, with the winner generating the most views slated to earn US$300.

“The feedback has been incredible so far, we got six videos and counting, and the contest goes on for the next two-and-half weeks,” Rage said.

Working assiduously in the studio, the duo plans to release their debut EP later this year.

“It is going to be nothing short of exceptional, we're thinking about a five-song EP, and we've completed four so far. So look out world for Queenstun,” Shavrine said.

So far, Queenstun has recorded and released singles such as Minaj and Chopping featuring Hotfrass, both produced by Lee Milla.