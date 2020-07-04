Quefa Don extends hand to females

CITING the need to give more recording opportunities to female entertainers, music producer Quefa Don has released the World Isolation rhythm.

It features an all-female cast including Miss Gudaz, Clymaxx, Shy, Meeka Starr, Tishana Oshin, Sweetx, Mizza Bling, Lizziana, Chikie Grainz and Davianah.

Quefa Don explained the concept behind the name of the project.

“Honestly, I didn't know what to call the rhythm at first. I have so many rhythms that nowadays a name doesn't come to me as quick as they used to. So, I decided to reach out to an artiste I'm working with – Miss Gudaz. She came up with a few and we decided on World Isolation rhythm. The inspiration was based on her song Social Distancing. At the time when I sent her the rhythm COVID-19 was at its peak in New York where she is based, and the name just made sense,” Quefa Don told the Jamaica Observer.

In addition to Social Distancing by Miss Gudaz, the songs featured on the beat which was created by Franchise Music are Action by Tishanaz, Boss Chick (Shy), In Motion (Oshin), Beguiled (Sweetx), Trend (Meeka Starr), Mi Tired (Mizza Bling), Sweet 16 (Lisa Hyper), Mi Want You (Lizziana), Drinks on Me (Clymaxx), Bad and Boujee (Chikie Grainz), and Lifestyle by Davianah.

Quefa Don explained the reason for releasing an all-female project.

“I've worked with many male artistes but I realised my rhythms didn't have enough female representation. I want to be one of the producers who uplifts the women doing dancehall. If we producers don't give them a chance, then who else will,” the producer reasoned.

He continued, “I just wanted to work with any female artiste with talent; I even made an Instagram post asking people to tag a 'bad female artiste'. That's actually how Miss Gudaz ended up on the project; she uploaded a video singing about social distancing and folks tagged me saying #QuefDem.”

Quefa Don is from Cockburn Pen in Kingston and Montego Bay, St James. He has been involved in music production since 2012 after working at Main Event Entertainment Group as an audio engineer.

Among the hit songs he has produced on his Quefa Don Records label are My Love by Jahvillani and Success Deh Near by Prohgress. He has also worked with artistes such as Gyptian, Beenie Man, Vershon and Shane E.