R-Embassida continues the journey

R-Embassida is getting a career boost with his latest single Journey.

The song, produced by his manager Derrick Brown, was released on the White Dove label on August 7.

“The music business is highly competitive; you always have to keep moving ahead, or someone else will take your place. Since the beginning of the year, I've made a lot of progress. I want to keep my career going in the right direction, so I am putting in the work,” said the Portmore-based deejay.

Journey is the follow-up to Connection, released in February on the Hon'y Comb label.

“ Connection has opened a lot of doors for me, and it has helped to increase my fan base. I took a little break from the music for a while, so I knew I had to come back stronger than before, and Connection was the right song to kick things off,” said R-Embassida.

Journey is one of the featured tracks on his debut EP The Connection, scheduled to be released on November 4.

“ Journey was released a few weeks ago, and it's already getting some good rotation, it's also generating some buzz in the streets. I love the way things are going with my career right now, and I am looking forward to the release of my EP,” he said.