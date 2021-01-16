R.Embassida encourages farming

REGGAE artiste R. Embassida recently released Farmer Man, featuring Lutan Fyah.

The singjay hopes that the song will help to influence more young Jamaicans to go into farming.

“Lutan and I recorded this song to encourage the youths to look to farming as an alternative source of employment. It might not be as glamorous as other forms of employment but it is just as important, and in some cases, even more important. Without farming, there's no food and without food, the people will die. We have to big up the farmers and encourage more people to get into farming,” said R. Embassida.

He continued, “There are too many unemployed youths in this country and farming is one the ways to solve this problem. Instead of sitting around idly after graduating from school, this is something that they can do to earn an honest living and help to build up the nation.”

The song is produced by Derrick Brown and was released on the White Dove Records imprint in August.

R. Embassida is pleased with the response Farmer Man is receiving.

“I am getting a lot of positive feedback about this song; everyone says it's a hit. I have to thank all the DJs who are playing it in Jamaica and other parts of the world. I also have to big up Lutan Fyah for doing this song with me; it was a great experience working on this track with him. He's a very talented artiste,” said R.Embassida.

His Manager Derrick Brown added, “I'm proud of the progress that R. Embassida is making, he's putting in the work and we're seeing positive results. I'm confident that it won't be long before he becomes a household name in Jamaican music.”