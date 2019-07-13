R-Embassida gets Connected

R-Embassida is confident that his recently released single will help to propel his career to the next level.

The song, Connected, was released on February 28 on the Hon'y Comb label.

“ Connected is doing well. It's getting a lot of support from DJs all over the world, and the fans love it. I believe it's the song that's going to give me a breakthrough in the music industry,” said R-Embassida.

Connected is the lead single from his upcoming one drop reggae EP titled The Connection, scheduled to be released on November 2.

Some of the other songs on the seven-track EP are Journey, Vampire, Dem See Mi Style, and Mankind Will Fail You.

“I'm excited about my EP. It has some excellent songs on it and I know the fans are going to love them. It's an authentic reggae project. Right now, we're laying the groundwork for the release of the EP. Connected is the first single that we've released and we plan to drop at least two more before we release the full project,” he said.

R-Embassida (given name Christopher Williams) was born in Kingston. He spent the first few years of his life growing up in the Kingston 11 area, before moving with his grandmother to live in Linstead, St Catherine.

Some of his other releases are Why, Rough Times and Crime Stop.