RACHAAD Amarjii recently teamed up with Sylford Walker, singer of the 1975 hit single Jah Golden Pen , for a remake of the single.

The latest version, Golden Pen, is produced by Sun Vibes Productions and was released with an accompanying video February 12.

“This song has always been a favourite of mine, and I'm thrilled that I was able to do a remake of it with the man who sung it originally. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Sylford Walker; he is a great talent. I also want to thank him and the Sun Vibes team for making this project possible,” said Rachaad Amarjii.

The St Thomas-born singer is set to release a seven-track EP titled Black As I Am, this summer. The EP will feature songs such as titled track Black As I Am, Rasta Man, Grass Roots and Got To Work.

“I'm looking forward to the release of my debut EP later this summer. All the songs are mixed and mastered already,” said Rachaad Amarjii.

He is also promoting Can't Believe, which is produced by Roclarich Entertainment and released in December 2019.

Rachaad Amarjii (given name Rachaad Amarjii Green) was born and raised in Yallahs, St Thomas. He is a graduate of Kingston College.

Rachaad Amarjii launched his recording career with the release of a song titled Bus Shot which was released by Dreddarecords Productions in 2010.