Rad Dixon welcomes debut set

Reggae singer Rad Dixon is determined to make his mark on the reggae music world by releasing what he describes as timeless music.

Dixon says he wants his name to be listed among the greats in reggae music.

“Jamaica has produced a long line of great songwriters, singers, and musicians, and I want to be counted among them. That's why I'm making the type of music that will stand the test of time — songs that are unforgettable,” said Rad Dixon.

The Manchester-born singer is set to release his debut album, Welcome, on July 26.

Dixon has high hopes for the album, produced by Tasjay Productions.

“This album has been in the works for a while now, and I am pleased that it's finally ready for release. It has 12 authentic reggae tracks that I am sure reggae fans all over the world will love and appreciate. I can safely say that twenty years from now I'll be able to look back at this album and feel proud about it,” he said.

Welcome will feature songs such as Welcome to the Reggae Vibes (the lead track); Teach the Children, featuring Teacha Dee; Baby Don't Worry; Fever; True Love; Make It Right; Everything I Do; and Change .

The album will be released on all online music platforms.